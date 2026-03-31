Andhra HC sets one-month deadline for Group-1 Main exam probe

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Monday directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to complete its probe into the alleged irregularities in the evaluation of Group-1 main examination answer scripts within a month and submit a report in a sealed cover. The HC adjourned the matter to April 30.

A division bench comprising Justice Battu Devanand and Justice Harinath Sharma issued the directions while hearing petitions related to alleged malpractice in the valuation process. The HC had ordered the State government to constitute an SIT to investigate the issue and submit a report.

During the hearing, the Additional Director General of Police (CID) filed an affidavit outlining the steps taken so far in the investigation. The bench examined the report and considered a plea filed by the SIT seeking more time to complete the probe.

Appearing for the SIT, senior counsel Panini Somayaji informed the HC that the answer sheets were sent to a forensic laboratory in Hyderabad as per directions.

However, the lab expressed its inability to examine and provide a comprehensive report. Of the total papers sent, only 167 were retained for examination, while the remaining were returned, he said.