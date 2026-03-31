AP police seek custody of five accused in alleged Pakistan-linked ISIS case

VIJAYAWADA: Kothapeta police filed a petition with Vijayawada court seeking the custody of the accused arrested in the alleged terror link case on Monday. A total of 12 persons were arrested in the case and the investigating agency suspecting the role of Pakistani ISIS handlers in creating tension.

In the petition, Kothapeta police approached the court requesting that five accused Sharif, Sohail Baig, Danish, Abdul Salam, and Saida Begum be handed over to their custody for a period of one week.

According to the police, custodial interrogation is crucial to gather information about the alleged terror links and to uncover any wider network associated with the case. The accused are currently lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail under judicial remand.

The court heard preliminary arguments on the police custody plea and adjourned the matter to Tuesday. The case has drawn attention over alleged extremist links, with officials saying custodial interrogation could yield vital leads on connections, funding sources and others involved in network.