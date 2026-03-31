Coalition govt committed to housing for poor: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra said the coalition government is committed to fulfilling the dream of providing a house for every poor family.

He criticised the YSRCP regime, alleging that the poor were misled over the past five years without real progress, while the present government completed pending housing projects after coming to power. He distributed G+3 TIDCO houses constructed at Rudravaram in Machilipatnam, along with Collector DK Balaji, RTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, and DCMS Chairman Bandi Ramakrishna.

He inspected the housing complexes and handed over house keys to eligible ones. He thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their support in prioritizing housing for the poor.