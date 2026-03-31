Vetukuri takes charge as APSCPCR chief

VIJAYAWADA: Vetukuri AVS Suryanarayana Raju assumed charge as Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) in Vijayawada on Monday.

Along with him, members KG Venkata Padmalata, Dhoni Srinivasa Murthy, Undavalli Gandhi Babu, Challa Madhusudana Rao, Mandala Ganga Suryanarayana and P Naga Manasa formally took charge.

The oath-taking took place in the presence of Commission Secretary Umadevi, who, along with staff, extended congratulations to the new team.

The Chairperson said the Commission would work towards strengthening the protection of child rights.

The Commission urged the public to promptly report any violations.