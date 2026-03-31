Vijayawada DLS awarded with IMS certification

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Diesel Loco Shed (DLS), a key unit of the South Central Railway, has been awarded the Integrated Management System (IMS) certification, marking a significant milestone in its pursuit of operational excellence, environmental responsibility, and workplace safety on Monday.

The certification was granted on March 12, 2026, and will remain valid until March 11, 2029. It reflects the shed’s compliance with internationally recognised standards, including ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health and Safety Management, along with continued adherence to ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management and ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management.