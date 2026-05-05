Andhra government gears up for grand International Yoga Day celebrations in June

VIJAYAWADA: Special programmes are being planned across Andhra Pradesh to mark International Yoga Day on June 21. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav chaired the first preparatory meeting with AYUSH officials at the department headquarters in Vijayawada on Monday evening, directing that awareness on the importance of yoga be taken to students, employees, and social service organisations.

The Minister asked officials to involve Rotary, Lions Clubs, and other voluntary groups, and to hold a separate consultation with yoga trainers to gather their inputs. He stressed that this year’s events must build on last year’s initiatives, with continuity and expansion.

Proposals are being readied for a large-scale state-level programme in Amaravati under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, while district-level events will be held under the supervision of Collectors.

Yadav noted that schools will reopen in the second week of June after summer vacation, and said awareness campaigns among students would yield long-term benefits. He added that these efforts would contribute to the vision of Swarna Andhra Pradesh.

The Minister also reviewed the impact of last year’s Yoga Day programmes, asking officials to prepare a detailed report. AYUSH Commissioner (in-charge) Ronanki Gopalakrishna was directed to compile findings. Natural health expert and state advisor Dr Manthena Satyanarayana Raju offered key suggestions on precautions and strategies to deepen public awareness.

Yadav announced that he will hold another round of discussions with officials soon and will also consult the Chief Minister on the final programme design.

The meeting was attended by AYUSH staff, yoga practitioners, and representatives of social organisations.