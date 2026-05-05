NTR Collector hosts lunch for SSC district toppers

VIJAYAWADA: In a unique initiative to motivate meritorious students, NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha hosted a ‘Lunch with Collector’ programme for SSC toppers, celebrating the district’s impressive Class 10 results.

At a felicitation event held at Patamata, 31 students from government high schools who scored above 580 marks were honoured along with mandal toppers, parents, and headmasters. Schools achieving 100% pass results were recognised.

Students were presented with medals, certificates, and shawls. Interacting with them, the Collector encouraged students to aim higher and pursue their goals with confidence.

He attributed the improved results to the State Government’s focused initiatives and the Education Department’s efforts.

Highlighting key achievements, he said the ‘100-day action plan’ in government schools yielded strong outcomes, with 72% of students securing first-class results. Daily slip tests helped identify strengths and weaknesses, improving overall performance.

Top performers included Mohammed A Farheen (595 marks), Kanagadurga Rani (593), and G Nitya Satvika (591), who were praised as role models.

The Collector congratulated teachers, officials, and parents for their support. He also urged mentors to come forward under the P4 programme to guide students, emphasising that financial constraints should not hinder talent and success.