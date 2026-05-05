SCRWWO honours Group ‘C’ & ‘D’ railway staff for invaluable service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO), Vijayawada Division, marked International Labour Day (May Day) on May 4, with a meaningful celebration held at E-World, opposite Railway Hospital, Vijayawada.

On this occasion, SCRWWO, Vijayawada Division, felicitated Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ railway employees in recognition of their invaluable service and commitment.

The initiative paid tribute to frontline personnel working under demanding field conditions, including Track Maintainers, Trolleymen, Pointsmen, Gatemen, OHE Khalasis, and Signal & Electrical Maintenance staff, whose relentless efforts ensure the safe and smooth functioning of the railway system. Versha Sonakiya, President, SCRWWO, Vijayawada Division, said, “International Labour Day is a reminder to recognise and celebrate the silent pillars of our railway system.

These employees work tirelessly in challenging conditions, often away from the spotlight. Through this initiative, we express our deep appreciation for their dedication, resilience, and integrity. Their service is not just a duty—it is the backbone of safe and efficient railway operations.”

A total of 14 employees from various departments of the Vijayawada Division were honoured with certificates and souvenirs. The awardees included employees nearing retirement, individuals who have demonstrated exceptional sincerity and dedication in their duties, and women employees noted for their exemplary integrity across departments.