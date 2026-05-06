Andhra Pradesh HC dismisses plea over temple reconstruction

VIJAYAWADA: The HC has dismissed a petition challenging permissions granted for the reconstruction of a Ram temple in Pedapeta village of Akiveedu, observing that there is no dispute warranting judicial interference.

Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad dismissed a petition challenging permissions granted for reconstruction of a temple, observing that the shrine has existed at the site for over 80 years.

The HC noted revenue records identified the land as ‘temple’ and land documents mentioned temple as a boundary. Petitioners argued that the land belonged to the government. However, the HC said authorities had granted permissions after verification by the Tahsildar and Revenue Divisional Officer and imposed conditions for reconstruction. The judge ruled that the existing temple structure was being rebuilt at the same location.