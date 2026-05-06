Andhra's Piduguralla teaching hospital to begin OPD services from May 20

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has announced that OPD services will commence at the Piduguralla teaching hospital from May 20, as part of preparations to enable MBBS admissions at the newly established Government Medical College for the academic year 2026-27.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, who reviewed the progress of civil works and faculty recruitment on Tuesday, directed officials to expedite construction and staffing in line with National Medical Commission (NMC) norms.

The minister held a two-hour review at the Secretariat, examining the status of appointments for professors, associate professors, assistant professors, and tutors. He instructed the Directorate of Medical Education, the Directorate of Public Health, and district authorities to complete recruitment by the end of the month, even on a contract basis if necessary, to meet immediate requirements.

Civil works were a key focus of the review. Yadav stressed that major building projects must be accelerated and completed by May 20, and personally spoke to the construction agency to ensure deadlines are met. He also directed officials to arrange equipment and furniture for the college and hospital within the stipulated timeframe.

Highlighting the importance of public awareness, the minister asked authorities to inform residents about the launch of OPD services and to conduct outreach so communities can make use of the new facilities. He suggested temporary transport arrangements to help patients access the hospital in the initial phase.

The Piduguralla Medical College project has administrative approval for Rs 500 crore. Of this, Rs 300 crore has been sanctioned under a centrally sponsored scheme, including Rs 195 crore released by the Union government, with the remaining expenditure to be borne by the state.

Senior officials, including Health Secretary Saurabh Gaur, in-charge DME Dr Radhika Reddy, and many others, were present.