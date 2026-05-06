IBM, SRM-AP host Amaravati Quantum valley workshop

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP, Amaravati, in collaboration with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and IBM, hosted the Amaravati Quantum Valley & IBM Workshop titled “Designing the Future: 100 Advanced Quantum Algorithms on Real Machines” on Tuesday.

The event marked a milestone in advancing quantum research and reaffirmed the university’s role as a key academic partner in India’s emerging quantum ecosystem.

The workshop brought together leaders from academia, government, and industry. Vice Chancellor Prof Ch Satish Kumar welcomed participants and outlined the university’s vision of becoming a research-driven institution, highlighting upcoming initiatives such as a diamond qubit lab and specialised research centres.

Pradyumna PS, Secretary to the Chief Minister, articulated Andhra Pradesh’s vision of positioning India as a global leader in frontier technologies, stressing the strategic importance of quantum initiatives.

Mission Director of the AP State Quantum Mission, CV Sridhar, detailed the five strategic pillars of the Amaravati Quantum Valley and described the ‘100 quantum algorithms’ mission as transformative for India’s leadership in frontier technologies.

Technical sessions were led by IBM Quantum experts, including Nick Bronn, Ritajit Majumdar, Debasmita Bhoumik, and Janani Ananthanarayanan, covering Hamiltonian simulation, error mitigation, compilation, and fault-tolerant systems.

The programme concluded with closing remarks and a visit to the Quantum Reference Facility, showcasing ongoing developments.