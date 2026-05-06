IEDP to support economic uplift of SC families in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: A concerted effort is being made to ensure the integrated economic development of Scheduled Caste (SC) families through the implementation of the Integrated Economic Development Programme (IEDP), focusing on training, credit support, and market linkages.

The initiative was reviewed at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the district Collectorate under the aegis of the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation. The meeting was attended by MP Kesineni Sivanath, District Collector G Lakshmisha, NSFDC Chief General Manager C Ramesh Rao, and others.

Officials announced that the programme will be implemented in the first phase in Nandigama and Tiruvuru constituencies, and later expanded to all mandals in a phased manner. The scheme aims to provide subsidized loans through Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank, Stree Nidhi, APSFC, and other partner banks, enabling SC families to take up sustainable livelihood activities based on their needs.

Around 100 SC women, trained at the National Institute of Rural Development in Hyderabad under the Kesineni Foundation, will be linked to credit facilities in the initial phase. The total programme outlay is ?20 crore, targeting nearly 2,000 beneficiaries with an average financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh per unit.

The IEDP emphasises skill development, support for traditional artisans, branding, and marketing assistance. Beneficiaries will get opportunities to participate in exhibitions conducted by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Lakshmisha said special focus is being given to sectors like livestock and horticulture, with initiatives such as A2 milk production and goat farming, along with support under the PMFME scheme to boost rural livelihoods.