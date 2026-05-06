Minister Narayana inaugurates Featherlite Experience Centre in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development Ponguru Narayana inaugurated a 5,500 sq. ft. exclusive Experience Centre of Featherlite in Vijayawada on Tuesday, marking a significant addition to the city’s growing commercial and workspace infrastructure.

The new facility is aimed at catering to corporates, educational institutions, entrepreneurs, and government organisations across Andhra Pradesh with modern workspace and education furniture solutions.

Company officials said the Experience Centre offers an immersive platform for customers to explore a wide range of products, including ergonomic office seating, collaborative workstations, and technology-enabled classroom furniture. The facility features lab setups, library systems, auditorium seating, and specialised institutional solutions.

They added that the centre is designed to provide architects, corporate leaders, and procurement teams with a hands-on experience of adaptive furniture aligned with evolving workplace and learning needs.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by key industry representatives, including S Vijay Sree Ram, Director, Vivatech; Vishal Siddamsetty, Managing Director, Vivatech and others.