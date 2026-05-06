Three-member panel reviews land pooling in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The APCRDA three-member committee consisting Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana, Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, and Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar on Tuesday reviewed land pooling progress and infrastructure issues in the capital region.

The meeting, held at Rayapudi CRDA office, focused on pending land disputes, village boundary concerns, rehabilitation of families affected by road works, and provision of basic amenities in villages.

Union Minister Pemmasani said newly appointed CRDA Commissioner Vijaya Rama Raju has been advised to personally tour villages to assess ground-level issues relating to land pooling, FSI norms, and infrastructure. He stressed that direct engagement would help officials understand local problems and ensure practical solutions.

Narayana stated that village meetings will be held across 29 capital region villages to identify concerns directly from residents. He directed officials to take immediate steps to provide amenities such as roads and burial grounds, and clarified that all decisions will be taken strictly in line with government policy, without favouring individual interests.

He noted that land pooling has already reached 40 percent in three villages and expressed confidence that it will touch 60 percent by the end of the month, adding that farmers were satisfied with enhanced lease rates.

MLA Sravan Kumar highlighted discussions on compensation for families losing houses due to road construction, stating that the committee agreed to provide enhanced relief under the NSP policy.