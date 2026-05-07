APNGGO Association leaders meet Chief Secretary, seeks 16% HRA for staff in new districts

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted and Gazetted Officers’ (APNGGO) Association leaders, led by State President A Vidyasagar, met Chief Secretary K Sai Prasad at the Velagapudi Secretariat on Wednesday and submitted representations on several issues concerning employees and teachers.

Their main demand was to grant 16% House Rent Allowance (HRA) to employees working in the newly formed district headquarters of Markapuram, Rampachodavaram, and Polavaram. They pointed out that employees in earlier district centres are receiving 16% HRA and requested similar benefits for staff in the new districts.

The Chief Secretary responded positively and assured that the government would examine the matter and take an early decision. He reiterated that the government is committed to addressing employee concerns and urged them to contribute towards the State’s development. In another representation, various associations from the Commercial Taxes Department extended full support to Principal Chief Commissioner Ahmed Babu.

They highlighted key achievements such as cadre promotions, transparent administration, and the use of artificial intelligence and data analytics to improve tax collections.

The associations also condemned attempts by a small section to disrupt the department’s functioning and harm its reputation.