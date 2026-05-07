United Telugu Kitchens hosts community lunch for sanitation workers in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: United Telugu Kitchens (UTK) marked the beginning of its fifth anniversary year by hosting a community lunch for civic workers in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The event, held at its flagship outlet, honoured over 80 municipal sanitation staff for their contribution to maintaining the city’s cleanliness.

MP Kesineni Sivanath described municipal workers as ‘frontline warriors’ whose efforts have made Vijayawada a better place. He recalled their services during COVID-19 and flood situations, stating their role remains invaluable in urban development.

He highlighted the growing global popularity of Telugu cuisine and encouraged entrepreneurship in the hospitality sector. Founded in 2022, UTK has expanded from Vijayawada to Hyderabad and Bengaluru, promoting regional culinary traditions.