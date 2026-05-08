Urban development, public welfare top priorities of VMC: Commissioner

VIJAYAWADA: Urban development and public welfare are the primary objectives of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, said VMC Commissioner Dhyanachandra while conducting a coordination meeting with public representatives and officials on Thursday.

The meeting was held at the VMC in the presence of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, East constituency MLA Gadde Ramamohan, representatives of constituencies, and heads of various departments.

Officials reviewed ongoing civic works, including implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules 2026, under which a four-bin waste segregation system has been introduced.

The Commissioner also explained the summer action plan, operation of 106 cooling shelters, desilting works ahead of the monsoon, and progress of AMRUT 1.0 projects.

Dhyanachandra said that under Government Order MS-92 relating to municipal properties, annual rent hikes have been revised to 7 per cent instead of a 33per centt increase once every three years, providing relief to leaseholders.

Differential rent structures for ground, first and second floors have also been introduced.

Kesineni directed officials to focus on increasing municipal revenues by renovating function halls and developing food courts at key locations in the city. He stressed that drainage works should be completed before laying roads and called for measures to prevent water stagnation during rainy season.

MLA Gadde Ramamohan suggested installing protective fencing in vulnerable hill areas and improving stormwater drainage systems.

Representatives of Central and West constituencies sought early completion of parks, flyovers, walking tracks and underground drainage projects.