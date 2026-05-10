Akashvani Vijayawada launches progs to mark 90th anniversary celebrations

VIJAYAWADA: All India Radio (Akashvani) is celebrating its 90th anniversary with a series of cultural and public programmes across the country. At a press meet held at the Vijayawada station on Saturday, Regional Channel Manager M Someswara Rao, Programme Head G Divya, and News Head T Henry Raj unveiled details of the celebrations and released the poster for the upcoming “Swar Sandhya” musical evening.

Someswara Rao noted that for nine decades, Akashvani Vijayawada has served as a platform for artists, a friend to farmers, and a companion to youth.

With 585 stations nationwide, Akashvani now reaches 92.5% of the population and 99.17% of India’s geographical area, Someswara Rao said.

Programme Head Divya explained that the anniversary celebrations, directed by DG Rajeev Kumar Jain, will run from June 8, 2025, to June 8, 2026. As part of the events, a musical concert by the Sarvepalli Sisters and dance performances will be held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on May 10 at 6 pm.

Prizes will also be distributed to the winners of student competitions. A special walkathon is scheduled for May 19. She added that Akashvani continues to be the trusted medium for authentic news and welfare programme outreach, now also available on YouTube, Instagram, and X.