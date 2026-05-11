Durga temple witnesses heavy devotee rush

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rush was witnessed at the hill shrine of Kanaka Durga Temple on Sunday as devotees thronged the temple during the summer holidays and weekend.

In view of the heavy summer rush, temple authorities temporarily suspended Antaralaya Darshan from 10 am to 2 pm on Sunday to facilitate quicker darshan for general devotees. The special darshan resumed after 2 pm. The increased pilgrim turnout led the temple authorities to step up arrangements to ensure smooth darshan and avoid inconvenience to visitors.