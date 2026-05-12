Youth can transform India via tech: NTR Collector

VIJAYAWADA: National Technology Day-2026 celebrations were held at the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Science and Technology Regional Science Center in Vijayawada under the aegis of the Department of Environment, Forests, Science and Technology, Government of Andhra Pradesh. Scientists, faculty members, students and dignitaries participated in the programme.

K Sarat Kumar, Member Secretary of APCOST, attended the event along with other officials and academicians. As part of the celebrations, several student-oriented activities including science and technology awareness programmes, poster presentations, competitions and interactive sessions were conducted with enthusiastic participation from students of educational institutions.

During the event, NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha visited the exhibits displayed at the Regional Science Centre and interacted with students. He appreciated their innovative ideas, scientific thinking and creative presentations, and encouraged them to actively participate in science and technology activities for the development of society and the nation.

Prizes were distributed to winners of various competitions conducted as part of the celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, Lakshmisha highlighted the growing importance of technology in modern society and called upon students to use science and innovation for social progress and nation-building. He stressed that the youth had a key role to play in transforming India into a technologically advanced nation.