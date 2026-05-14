5,789 drunk-and-drive cases booked in Andhra's NTR

VIJAYAWADA: In a strong move to reduce the deaths and fatalities due to road accidents, NTR district police have intensified enforcement against drunken driving in the district registering as many as 5,789 drunk-and-drive cases from January 1 to May 12 as part of a special drive.

According to NTR district traffic police officials, all violators were produced before courts, which collectively imposed fines amounting to Rs 4.25 crore. Police said the enforcement campaign was launched to improve road safety and reduce the number of deaths caused by reckless and drunken driving.

Speaking to TNIE, traffic deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Shereen Begum said that intensive checking was carried out at major junctions, highways and busy traffic corridors across Vijayawada and other parts of the district. During the last one week alone, traffic police caught nearly 200 motorists for driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

“We are carrying out enforcement drives strategically identifying the vulnerable locations where more accidents were reported in the last six months. Our technical team did a study on the road conditions and proposals were sent to rectify the road engineering faults,” the DCP said.