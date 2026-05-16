DGP Harish Kumar Gupta unveils six-pillar plan to curb cyber frauds

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta on Friday reviewed the operational plan of ‘AP Cyber Guard’ and proposed reforms in cyber crime policing during a video conference with district police officers, commissioners, range officers and technical services wing officials.

He said cyber offences had increased sharply in scale, sophistication and financial impact, making it necessary to strengthen cyber crime response systems across the State.

The DGP said the police department, IT department and other agencies had prepared a focused 90-day action plan to improve cyber infrastructure, manpower and operational capabilities.

He said every district and supervisory officer must actively participate in building a robust cyber crime response ecosystem and added that cyber crime policing could not remain confined to specialised units alone.

Referring to directions issued by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Harish Kumar Gupta said the police department would give special priority to the “golden hour” mechanism for quick recovery of money lost in online frauds.

He said the first 30 minutes after a victim reports cyber fraud through the 1930 helpline are crucial for fund recovery. “The proposed AP Cyber Guard framework envisages a mandatory 30-minute lien-marking mechanism for banks,” he said.

The DGP outlined a six-pillar strategy that includes establishing a 24x7 Cyber War Room, integrating the 1930 helpline with real-time bank alert systems, deploying AI-driven cyber monitoring platforms, training 500 officers in the first phase, creating a three-tier cyber response structure and launching statewide awareness campaigns.

He also directed officers to review the functioning of Central Crime Stations and police stations to address emerging law and order challenges.