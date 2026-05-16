Huge public response to grievance redressal programmes in Krishna, NTR districts of Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Special Field Grievance Day programmes organised across Krishna district and NTR district on Friday evoked a massive response from the public, with hundreds of people turning up to submit petitions seeking resolution of civic and welfare-related issues.

The initiative follows directions issued by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the recent Collectors’ Conference to observe every Friday as Field Grievance Day.

District authorities, department heads and public representatives jointly organised constituency-level Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programmes and received petitions on a wide range of issues, including pensions, housing, land disputes, roads, drainage and welfare schemes. Officials directed concerned departments to address the grievances in a time-bound manner.

In Pedana, Krishna District Collector DK Balaji conducted the programme along with local MLA Kagitha Krishna Prasad, where more than 500 people attended to submit petitions. Due to the heavy turnout, police personnel were deployed to regulate the crowd and maintain order at the venue.

DK Balaji said the State Government was giving top priority to public grievance redressal and striving to enhance public satisfaction through effective governance.

He said the “Mee Kosam” programme was being conducted constituency-wise following the directions of the Chief Minister and assured that all petitions would be examined and resolved within the legal framework.

Kagitha Krishna Prasad said grievance meetings were being organised every Friday to ensure elected representatives and officials remain accessible to the public. He stated that several local issues were brought to the administration’s notice during the programme and added that some grievances were resolved on the spot.

In Machilipatnam, Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra organised the grievance redressal programme and received petitions from the public. Speaking on the occasion, he said the coalition government was working to place Andhra Pradesh on the path of development and welfare through rapid industrial growth and infrastructure expansion.