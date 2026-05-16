Machilipatnam-Repalle railway project enters new phase with completion of DPR

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry on Friday said the long-pending Machilipatnam-Repalle railway line project, a key demand of Diviseema region residents for decades, has now progressed to the second stage with the completion of the DPR.

Addressing the media in Machilipatnam, the MP said proposals for the project had earlier been submitted to the Union Railway Ministry and officials prepared the DPR. He stated that the next step is to secure approval from the Union Cabinet.

Balashowry said Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had taken up issue with Railway Minister, while Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu discussed it during a review meeting.

He said survey and mapping works for the proposed 47.5-km railway line have been completed. The line is proposed from Nandamuru via Matla and Akkilipatnam to Repalle, with a railway bridge planned across Krishna River.

He said the railway corridor would gain importance after the development of Machilipatnam Port and help reduce travel distance towards Chennai and Tirupati through Repalle-Bapatla connectivity.

He noted that the project would help ease congestion at Vijayawada Junction.