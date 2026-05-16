Minister Satya Kumar reviews diarrhoea outbreak

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Friday took stock of the outbreak of diarrhoea cases in Chebrolu mandal of Guntur district. Director of Public Health Padmavathi informed that 38 cases of Acute Diarrhoeal Disease (ADD) were reported from the Pathapalle hamlet of Kothareddypalem village.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the outbreak was caused by the consumption of contaminated food.

Officials informed the Minister that three patients were initially shifted to the Chebrolu Primary Health Centre and later referred to the Tenali District Hospital for better treatment.

The remaining affected persons are receiving treatment at a special medical camp set up in the village. They said that the condition of all patients is currently stable. Padmavathi informed the Minister that a 24×7 medical camp has been arranged in the affected village to monitor and treat residents.

Water and stool samples are being collected for laboratory testing to determine the exact source of contamination. Senior health officials are closely monitoring the situation on the ground, she added.

The Minister directed officials to take all necessary measures to ensure effective medical treatment and prevent the spread of the disease in the area.