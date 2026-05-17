APSRTC chief rules out fare hike after EV privatisation

VIJAYAWADA: APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao assured employees and the public that privatisation of battery-operated buses to private parties will not burden the corporation or lead to fare hikes.

He, along with Minister Kollu Ravindra, interacted with RTC workers in Machilipatnam, listening to grievances. Employees strongly opposed the proposal, fearing adverse effects on the corporation and workforce.

Responding, Narayana and Ravindra urged staff to understand the financial condition of the government and APSRTC, explaining that private participation would ease debt and boost ticketing revenue.

Workers sought assurances on job security, better working conditions, and protection of RTC’s interests. He reiterated government’s commitment to employee welfare and clarified that APSRTC cannot afford to purchase EV buses on its own.

He stressed that involving private operators would reduce financial strain while ensuring services continue without fare hikes, despite rising fuel costs.

Konakalla emphasised that the government was positive towards resolving issues and committed to safeguarding their welfare while balancing financial constraints.