Krishna Collector flags off fifth edition of Whitathon Run

VIJAYAWADA: Stressing the importance of early detection of Retinoblastoma in children, Krishna District Collector DK Balaji on Sunday said creating awareness among the public could help save the vision and lives of affected children through timely treatment.

The Collector flagged off the fifth edition of Whitathon Run organised by LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in Tadigadapa to create awareness on Retinoblastoma, a rare eye cancer affecting children.

The awareness run, organised as part of World Retinoblastoma Awareness Week, witnessed participation from around 600 people.

The Collector also took part in the run and encouraged participants to spread awareness about early detection of the disease.Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that if every participant shared the awareness gained through Whitathon with people in their communities, it would help ensure early detection and treatment of the disease.

He stressed that timely medical intervention could save both the eyesight and lives of children affected by Retinoblastoma.

Dr Anasua Ganguly, Head of LVPEI’s Vijayawada and ocular oncologist, said parents should immediately consult an ophthalmologist if they notice symptoms such as a white reflex in a child’s eye, squint, redness or swelling.

She noted that early diagnosis significantly improves the chances of successful treatment.