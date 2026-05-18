Thousands of dappu artistes join BJP SC Morcha rally in Vijayawada, seek welfare measures

VIJAYAWADA: Thousands of dappu artists from across Andhra Pradesh participated in a massive procession and public meeting organised by the BJP SC Morcha in Vijayawada on Sunday, paying tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar and demanding greater recognition and welfare measures for traditional folk artistes.

Addressing the gathering, BJP State President PVN Madhav said nearly 2,000 dappu artistes from all districts took part in the programme.

He assured that the coalition government would work towards the welfare of dappu artistes by introducing pensions for artistes above 40 years, identity cards, free bus travel and support for education, healthcare and housing.

Madhav also demanded the creation of a dedicated post for dappu artistes in every gram panchayat, recognising their role in village communication and cultural traditions. He said Dappu artistes and Dalit communities played key role in preserving Sanatana Dharma traditions and temple culture.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said the BJP had been conducting Statewide programmes for the past 35 days to spread Ambedkar’s ideals and social awareness. He described dappu artistes as protectors of Telugu culture and traditions and said both the Centre and the State government were committed to the welfare of weaker sections and traditional artistes through various welfare and skill development schemes.

Telugu and Sanskrit Board Chairman RD Wilson, SC Morcha State leaders Uday, Basavaraju, Rakesh, Gangadhar and others participated.