Governor highlights Andhra’s growth in innovation during Yuva Sangam programme

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Monday interacted with a group of students from Maharashtra during the Yuva Sangam programme held at the Darbar Hall in Lok Bhavan.

Addressing graduate, postgraduate and research scholars from various institutions in Maharashtra, the Governor highlighted the centuries-old cultural and economic ties between the two states, forged through shared traditions, rivers and trade routes long before modern boundaries were drawn.

He described Andhra Pradesh as a “precious jewel in India’s crown,” noting that the state contributes nearly 40 per cent of the country’s marine exports. The Governor pointed out that Andhra Pradesh has advanced from “ease of doing business” to “speed of doing business,” emerging as one of the nation’s leading investment destinations.

He said the state accounts for more than 25 per cent of India’s total investment proposals and is poised to become a premier hub for high-end investments by 2026. He spoke about Amaravati’s development as a smart city built on innovation, sustainability and world-class urban design.

The Governor highlighted the upcoming Amaravati Quantum Valley, a 50-acre technology park and innovation hub featuring India’s first open-access Quantum Reference Facilities (QRF) with IBM technology, alongside partnerships with major tech firms such as TCS.

Emphasising AP’s growing reputation as an education and innovation centre, he noted the presence of three central universities, 19 autonomous institutions, 28 state universities, seven deemed universities and 13 private universities.

Prestigious national institutions such as AIIMS Mangalagiri, IIT Tirupati, IISER, IIM Visakhapatnam, IIPE, IIIT Sri City, NID Vijayawada, SPA, and NIT Tadepalligudem were cited as examples of the state’s academic strength.

The Governor said the Swarnandhra@2047 vision aligns with the Government of India’s Viksit Bharat programme, focusing on infrastructure development, industrial growth and sustainable progress.