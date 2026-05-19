Museums are knowledge hubs reflecting evolution of civilisation: APTDC chief

VIJAYAWADA: Museums are not merely centres for preserving ancient artefacts but knowledge hubs that reflect the evolution of civilisation, AP Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Nookasani Balaji said during the International Museum Day celebrations organised at Bapu Museum in Vijayawada.

Balaji said museums play a crucial role in protecting culture, history and civilisation and passing them on to future generations. He said the special programmes had brought a new identity to Bapu Museum and appreciated the efforts of the district administration in promoting tourism and heritage activities in line with the vision of the Chief Minister.

State Creative and Culture Committee Chairperson Tejaswi Podapati described museums as repositories of knowledge that preserve history. NTR Collector G Lakshmisha said competitions such as drawing, quiz were organised to create awareness among youth about heritage conservation.