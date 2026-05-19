Sanction power connections quickly: Andhra Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has directed officials to immediately sanction all pending agricultural electricity connections across the State.

During a teleconference held on Monday with the CMDs of the three power distribution companies, Loteti Siva Shankar, Prithvi Tej Immadi, and P Pullareddy, the Minister reviewed summer power management and instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to commercial, and industrial consumers throughout the season.

The Minister emphasised the need for planning to prevent any disruption in power supply across the state. He stated that despite the rising electricity demand during summer, consumers should not face any inconvenience, and officials must ensure a continuous and reliable power supply.

He directed that in the event of technical fault leading to power interruptions, consumers should be informed immediately, and restoration should be taken up on a war footing to resolve issues at earliest.

The Minister cautioned that incidents such as transformer failures may occur at several places. He instructed field-level staff to remain alert and ensure the availability of all necessary equipment and materials for emergency response.

He reviewed the progress of key Central and State Government schemes, including PM Surya Ghar, PM Kusum, and RDSS. He directed officials to complete the target by July and simultaneously accelerate the process of providing solar connections to other categories of consumers to achieve the government’s renewable energy goals at a faster pace.