APCRDA holds Gram Sabha in Thullur amid Amaravati land acquisition, pooling exercise

VIJAYAWADA: A Gram Sabha was conducted on Tuesday at Thullur under the aegis of APCRDA as part of the land acquisition activities for the development of the people’s capital city, Amaravati. APCRDA Commissioner V Vijay Rama Raju and Additional Commissioner A Bhargava Teja participated in the Gram Sabha held on Tuesday.

The Commissioner explained to the villagers that Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) activities were undertaken for the development of roads, LPS zones, and other infrastructure projects in the capital city. Since some farmers and landowners did not come forward for land pooling despite several rounds of discussions, notifications for land acquisition were recently issued strictly as per the prescribed procedures.

The Commissioner clarified that farmers still have the opportunity to participate in the Land Pooling Scheme within the stipulated timeline, even if their names are included in the land acquisition notification.

He stated during the Thullur Gram Sabha that regular meetings would be conducted with the villagers of Amaravati. He said officials would be required to prepare Action Taken Reports (ATR) on issues discussed during previous meetings. The Commissioner also informed villagers that software is being developed to distribute TDR bonds through Aadhaar-based OTP authentication.