Gold crown of Gudivada temple pledged for Rs 38 lakh

VIJAYAWADA: A gold crown donated to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in a temple located in Gudivada by an elderly couple was allegedly pledged by the temple committee without the knowledge of the donors.

The incident happened in Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam under Gudivada two -town police station limits and it has triggered outrage among devotees and local residents, who accused the committee of misusing offerings made to deity. After learning about the misuse of properties and offerings meant to the temple, donors and others lodged a complaint with police.

According to police, the elderly couple, Maturi Subbarao and Lakshmi Kumari, donated a 461-gram gold crown to Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam in January 2025. The crown, specially designed with symbolic representations of the seven sacred hills of Tirumala, is currently estimated to be worth more than Rs 1 crore in the market.

However, temple committee members allegedly pledged the crown at a finance shop in the town for Rs 38 lakh. The donors stated that the crown itself was nearly of Rs 70 lakh.