Vijayawada Municipal Corporation initiates delimitation; divisions to go up to 86

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has initiated a major ward delimitation exercise by proposing an increase in the number of municipal election wards from the existing 64 to 86 under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Corporation Delimitation Rules, 1996.

The draft proposal, issued through a preliminary notification by the Town Planning Section of the civic body, marks a significant restructuring of ward boundaries aimed at ensuring better administrative efficiency and balanced representation in the fast-growing urban areas of the city.

According to the notification, detailed descriptions of the proposed ward boundaries have been prepared and published for public review.

Citizens can inspect the ward delimitation records from May 18 to 24, at the VMC Head Office, all three Circle Offices, and other important government offices located within the limits of the municipal corporation.

Officials stated that the proposed delimitation has reorganized several existing wards by redefining boundaries based on major roads, canals, railway lines, junctions, colonies and prominent landmarks across the city.

The proposal includes reorganised ward segments covering major urban areas such as Benz Circle, Patamata, Gunadala, Ajit Singh Nagar, Payakapuram, Satyanarayanapuram, Bhavanipuram, Singh Nagar, Krishna Lanka, Governorpet and One Town to ensure balanced administrative convenience.

The objections and suggestions over the proposal must be submitted to the Municipal Commissioner on or before May 24.