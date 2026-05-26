Amaravati works progressing briskly: Minister P Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: MA&UD Minister P Narayana on Monday reviewed the progress of works being executed under AMRUT 2.0, UIDF and AIIB schemes, directing officials to expedite pending designs and ensure early commencement of projects.
At the meeting attended by MA&UD Department Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, Director Sampath Kumar, ENC Prabhakar, and representatives of contract agencies, Narayana stressed the need to accelerate works relating to household tap connections, underground drainage, and water body development. He instructed that projects yet to begin must be launched without delay.
Later Narayana inspected the ongoing construction works in Amaravati, expressing displeasure over YSRCP’s comments on the capital project.
He accused the opposition of misleading people with false comparisons on the construction costs of the Telangana Secretariat and the new Parliament building. “People are laughing at their claims. Amaravati’s works are progressing at a rapid pace,” he said.
The minister reviewed the construction of IAS officers’ residential towers, iconic towers, Assembly, High Court, and other government buildings, noting that six towers for All India Service officers are nearing completion and will be handed over to the GAD in phases from June.
He highlighted that 30,760 farmers had pooled 35,059 acres of land, of which plots have already been allotted to 30,079 farmers, leaving only 681 farmers with 524 acres pending. So far, 63,342 commercial and residential plots have been registered, with just 7,482 registrations pending.
Narayana asserted that Amaravati’s development has become a national talking point, and warned that false propaganda could politically backfire on the opposition. He presented comparative data, stating that construction costs per square foot were Rs 13,768 for the Hyderabad Secretariat, Rs 16,916 for the Parliament building, and Rs 15,000–16,000 for Amaravati’s iconic towers.
He projected that Amaravati would generate Rs 12,000 crore annual revenue in the future, and assured that loans would be cleared using the remaining 5,000 acres of land.