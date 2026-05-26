Amaravati works progressing briskly: Minister P Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: MA&UD Minister P Narayana on Monday reviewed the progress of works being executed under AMRUT 2.0, UIDF and AIIB schemes, directing officials to expedite pending designs and ensure early commencement of projects.

At the meeting attended by MA&UD Department Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, Director Sampath Kumar, ENC Prabhakar, and representatives of contract agencies, Narayana stressed the need to accelerate works relating to household tap connections, underground drainage, and water body development. He instructed that projects yet to begin must be launched without delay.

Later Narayana inspected the ongoing construction works in Amaravati, expressing displeasure over YSRCP’s comments on the capital project.

He accused the opposition of misleading people with false comparisons on the construction costs of the Telangana Secretariat and the new Parliament building. “People are laughing at their claims. Amaravati’s works are progressing at a rapid pace,” he said.

The minister reviewed the construction of IAS officers’ residential towers, iconic towers, Assembly, High Court, and other government buildings, noting that six towers for All India Service officers are nearing completion and will be handed over to the GAD in phases from June.