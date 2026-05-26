Andhra government steps in to arrest falling shrimp prices

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has stepped in to address mounting concerns over rising aqua feed prices and sharp fall in shrimp procurement rates across AP.

The government on Monday reacted to fresh concerns raised by farmers after shrimp procurement prices reportedly dropped by nearly `30 per kilogram on May 23.

In response, officials held an urgent virtual meeting with aqua processors, farmers and advisory committee members, urging processors to ensure farmers are not pushed into distress. Despite sluggish demand, the Seafood Exporters Association announced revised procurement prices for the remainder of the month, fixing rates at Rs 230 for 100 count shrimp, Rs 330 for 40 count and Rs 430 for 30 count shrimp.

Officials were directed to conduct meetings with aqua farmers, processors and mill owners, resolve issues and discourage emergency harvesting. The government said a review of aquaculture sector would be taken up in APSADA meeting on May 27, following which decisions would be made.