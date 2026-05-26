Andhra Pradesh HC bars DNA test over property dispute

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has expressed surprise over a father seeking a DNA test for his daughter in a property dispute.

The High Court ruled that a father cannot demand a DNA test merely to deny his daughter’s share in ancestral property.

Justice Tarlada Rajasekhara Rao observed that acceptable legal evidence must be produced to challenge paternity, and DNA tests cannot be ordered without strong and compelling reasons.

The court also noted that such tests could harm the dignity and social status of children.

The High Court dismissed a petition filed by Narasayya Reddy challenging a Vizianagaram court order that had refused to direct a DNA test on his daughter, Kanaka Mahalakshmi.

The judge also imposed costs of Rs 3,000 on the petitioner and directed him to deposit the amount with the District Legal Services Authority within two weeks.

Kanaka Mahalakshmi, a resident of Visakhapatnam district, filed a civil suit in a Vizianagaram court seeking her share in her father’s property. In response, Narasayya Reddy claimed that she was not his biological daughter.