ECI finalises schedule for SIR in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission of India (ECI), which has decided to carry out Special Intensive Revision (SIR), 2026 with reference to July 7, 2026 as the qualifying date, fixed the following schedule for taking up the SIR 2026 in Andhra Pradesh.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav, the above schedule has been fixed keeping in view the common field machinery with the ongoing house listing of Census.

During SIR across the State over 46,397 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will go house-to-house to 4,16,16,061 electors assisted by 68,868 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties during the Enumeration Phase.

SIR is a participative exercise involving all stakeholders including electors, political parties and election officials.

Election Commission of India requested all political parties to appoint BLAs for each Polling Booth, in order to ensure full participation of political parties so that the SIR is conducted smoothly with complete transparency and full participation of all the political parties of the State.