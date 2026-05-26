Minister Kollu lays stone for MSME Park to boost industrial growth

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra on Monday laid the foundation stone for an MSME Park near Machilipatnam Port to boost industrialisation and employment.

The Minister, accompanied by Krishna District Collector DK Balaji, said the MSME Park would be developed over 20-21 acres with around 82 industrial plots ranging from 600 to 1,000 square metres each. Necessary infrastructure facilities would be developed through the MSME department, he said.

He stated that the park would serve as a centre for port-based micro, small and medium industries and generate substantial employment opportunities for local youth.

He said entrepreneurs setting up units in the park would be provided support through bank loans, subsidies and government incentives.

Stating that the government aims to inaugurate the Machilipatnam Port by December 2026 or January 2027, he said efforts are underway to promote industrial development in the surrounding areas even before the port becomes operational.

He added that several companies, including shipbuilding firms, have shown interest in establishing industries in Machilipatnam.

He said Pothepalli Auto Nagar and Jewellery Park generated thousands of jobs and expressed confidence over the MSME Park’s economic impact.

The Excise Minister warned against illegal excavation and transportation of soil and sand, stating that strict action would be taken against violators and officials supporting such activities.

He said foundation stones for 38 MSME parks were laid across Andhra Pradesh as part of the state government’s plan to boost industrialisation and employment generation.