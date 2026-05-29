Vijayawada Durga temple plans relaunch of Navaharathulu

VIJAYAWADA: The authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) is making elaborate arrangements to relaunch the “Krishnaveni Nadi Navaharathulu” programme at the sacred Sangamam (Ferry Ghat) in Ibrahimpatnam, following directions from the State government.
The devotional Krishna river harathi programme will be resumed in a grand manner from June 5 and the Durga temple authorities are initiating measures to ensure its uninterrupted conduct on a regular basis.
The initiative is being taken up as part of the government’s efforts to promote Sanatana Hindu Dharma and boost temple tourism in the state, said the temple EO VK Seena Naik.
The temple administration is planning to organise the river harathi programme in a spiritually vibrant and traditional manner to attract devotees and tourists alike.
According to official orders issued, temple Sthanacharyas and members of the Vedic committee have been instructed to submit written recommendations and guidelines required for conducting the Navaharathulu programme in accordance with religious traditions and Vedic rituals.
The EO also directed temple executive engineers, the assistant commissioner, public relations officer and members of the vedic committee to jointly conduct a field-level inspection at the sacred Sangamam site to assess infrastructure and logistical requirements for the programme.
Officials have been instructed to examine all facilities and arrangements at the venue and submit a comprehensive report by June 2. The report is expected to include details regarding safety measures, lighting, seating arrangements, crowd management and other facilities for devotees.
The EO Seena Naik further directed officials to ensure that the Krishnaveni Nadi Navaharathulu is organised with utmost grandeur and without any shortcomings so that the spiritually significant programme dedicated to the sacred River Krishna leaves a lasting impression on devotees and visitors.