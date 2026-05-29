Vijayawada Durga temple plans relaunch of Navaharathulu

VIJAYAWADA: The authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) is making elaborate arrangements to relaunch the “Krishnaveni Nadi Navaharathulu” programme at the sacred Sangamam (Ferry Ghat) in Ibrahimpatnam, following directions from the State government.

The devotional Krishna river harathi programme will be resumed in a grand manner from June 5 and the Durga temple authorities are initiating measures to ensure its uninterrupted conduct on a regular basis.

The initiative is being taken up as part of the government’s efforts to promote Sanatana Hindu Dharma and boost temple tourism in the state, said the temple EO VK Seena Naik.

The temple administration is planning to organise the river harathi programme in a spiritually vibrant and traditional manner to attract devotees and tourists alike.

According to official orders issued, temple Sthanacharyas and members of the Vedic committee have been instructed to submit written recommendations and guidelines required for conducting the Navaharathulu programme in accordance with religious traditions and Vedic rituals.