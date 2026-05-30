Manipal Hospital unveils robotic surgery system

VIJAYAWADA: Manipal Hospital Vijayawada has inaugurated the Stryker Mako Robotic System, a state-of-the-art technology designed to improve precision in knee and hip replacement surgeries.

The system was launched by Dr Saktimaya Mohapatra, Cluster Director, Manipal Hospitals, along with orthopaedic specialists Dr GV Reddy, Dr Nallamothu Jagadeesh and Dr Kiran Kumar Mannava.

The advanced platform enables surgeons to perform partial knee and hip replacement procedures with enhanced planning, accurate implant positioning and improved patient outcomes. Mako Smart Robotics combines surgical expertise with robotic-assisted precision to deliver personalised joint replacement care.