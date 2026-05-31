Kaushalam strengthens industry, job seeker link: Project Director Ravi Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s flagship Kaushalam platform is emerging as an effective bridge between industries and job seekers, helping address unemployment while ensuring a steady supply of skilled manpower to employers, Kaushalam Project Director Ravi Kumar said on Saturday.

Addressing an awareness programme on the Kaushalam portal held at Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College in Kanuru, the Project Director Ravi Kumar said the initiative was being implemented through the State’s extensive Swarna Gram-Swarna Ward Secretariat network.

The platform enables employers to identify suitable candidates based on verified educational qualifications, skills and experience.

Ravi Kumar said details of job seekers are being collected and assessed through 14,006 secretariats across the State. Since December 2025, nearly 20 lakh candidates have undergone assessments, while around 30,000 candidates are being scheduled daily for various employment opportunities.

Krishna District Collector DK Balaji said the portal helps match industry requirements with locally available talent, reducing the gap between employers and prospective employees.