Andhra polls: Pedana records 79 per cent turnout, Vijayawada stands at 55 per cent

VIJAYAWADA: The urban local body elections (ULBs) in Krishna and NTR districts passed off peacefully on Sunday, with polling conducted across 1,160 polling stations covering 328 wards and divisions in eight urban bodies. While Pedana Municipality recorded the highest turnout at 79.42%, Vijayawada registered around 55% polling.
In NTR district, elections were held for five urban local bodies Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), Nandigama, Tiruvuru, Jaggayyapeta and Kondapalli covering 208 divisions/wards. Polling was conducted at 1,040 polling stations across the five urban bodies.
In Krishna district, elections were held in three urban local bodies Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation (MMC), Pedana and Vuyyuru for 120 wards/divisions through 214 polling stations. Polling remained peaceful throughout the day, with no major untoward incidents reported. Voters began turning up from the morning, though turnout varied considerably among the urban bodies. Pedana recorded the highest polling percentage at 79.42 per cent, while Vijayawada recorded the lowest, at around 55 per cent.
In Vijayawada, polling in the 55th division was extended by another two-and-a-half hours, till 7.30 pm, owing to technical issues. However, polling continued beyond 9 pm at the affected polling location to enable voters already in the queue to exercise their franchise.
The authorities made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections. Following the directions of the State Election Commission, the revenue, police and municipal machinery worked in close coordination over the past week to put in place polling, security and logistical arrangements.
NTR district Collector G Lakshmisha, Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu and VMC Commissioner Dhyanachandra closely monitored the arrangements and the polling process in Vijayawada and other urban bodies in the district.
In Krishna district, Collector DK Balaji and Superintendent of Police Vidya Sagar Naidu supervised the arrangements and coordinated with officials to ensure that polling was conducted smoothly.
Senior officials and field-level staff remained deployed at polling locations throughout the day, while police personnel maintained security at sensitive locations. The coordinated efforts of the revenue, police and municipal departments helped ensure that polling across all eight urban local bodies passed off peacefully.