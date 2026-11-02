Andhra polls: Pedana records 79 per cent turnout, Vijayawada stands at 55 per cent

VIJAYAWADA: The urban local body elections (ULBs) in Krishna and NTR districts passed off peacefully on Sunday, with polling conducted across 1,160 polling stations covering 328 wards and divisions in eight urban bodies. While Pedana Municipality recorded the highest turnout at 79.42%, Vijayawada registered around 55% polling.

In NTR district, elections were held for five urban local bodies Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), Nandigama, Tiruvuru, Jaggayyapeta and Kondapalli covering 208 divisions/wards. Polling was conducted at 1,040 polling stations across the five urban bodies.

In Krishna district, elections were held in three urban local bodies Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation (MMC), Pedana and Vuyyuru for 120 wards/divisions through 214 polling stations. Polling remained peaceful throughout the day, with no major untoward incidents reported. Voters began turning up from the morning, though turnout varied considerably among the urban bodies. Pedana recorded the highest polling percentage at 79.42 per cent, while Vijayawada recorded the lowest, at around 55 per cent.

In Vijayawada, polling in the 55th division was extended by another two-and-a-half hours, till 7.30 pm, owing to technical issues. However, polling continued beyond 9 pm at the affected polling location to enable voters already in the queue to exercise their franchise.