Andhra Pradesh: Observer inspects several polling stations in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: Election General Observer Nagalakshmi S on Sunday inspected arrangements at polling stations in NTR district to ensure the free, fair and transparent conduct of urban local body elections.

In Nandigama, she visited polling stations at Anasagaram Zilla Parishad High School and Pallotti Global School and checked the facilities provided to voters to exercise their franchise without inconvenience.

In Kondapalli Municipality, she inspected 10 polling stations, including DAV Public School and ZP Girls High School. She reviewed basic amenities, poll management and issued instructions to officials. She visited the reception centre and counting hall set up for Kondapalli Municipality and reviewed arrangements for receiving and safely storing poll material and counting votes. She directed officials to complete all advance arrangements to ensure transparent counting process.

In Vijayawada, she inspected polling stations at Bishop Azariah Girls High School and Boyapati Sivaramakrishna VMC High School. She stressed the need to provide facilities for polling staff, ensure voter amenities and maintain security at polling stations. She also called for strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct and adherence to Election Commission guidelines at every stage to ensure peaceful polling.