NTR district collector puts official machinery on high alert following cyclone warning

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha on Sunday put the administrative machinery on high alert, from the district to village level, following the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority’s warning of another cyclone and heavy rainfall over the next two days.

The Collector directed all line departments to work in coordination to prevent loss of life and property. Revenue officials were asked to identify dilapidated buildings and vulnerable trees and shift people to safer locations. The police department will oversee law and order and relief operations.

The Health department was instructed to keep mobile hospitals and medicines ready, while the Civil Supplies department was asked to ensure adequate food stocks at relief camps. The Electricity, Roads and Buildings, Fire, Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and ICDS departments, among others, were directed to remain vigilant.

A district Command Control Centre has been set up at the Collectorate to assist the public. It can be reached at 91549 70454 and will be manned by officials from various departments.

Control rooms have also been activated at Vijayawada Division (75690 08425), Tiruvuru Division (08673-251235), Nandigama Division (78930 53534) and all mandal-level offices. The Collector appealed to people to remain cautious and follow official advisories.