Murasu-triggered downpour floods roads, disrupts normalcy in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada bore the brunt of heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Murasu on Tuesday, with waterlogging in several parts of the city disrupting traffic and affecting normal life.

Bhavanipuram, Nirmala Convent Road, EV Manor Road, Polyclinic Road and Eluru Road were among the areas affected.

The situation was particularly severe near the lower bridge close to the bus stand, where rainwater accumulated up to knee level. Several other parts of the city reported ankle-deep waterlogging, slowing vehicular movement and inconveniencing commuters.

In Chitti Nagar, tree branches fell due to adverse weather conditions. Vijayawada division recorded 438.8 mm of cumulative rainfall by 5 pm on Tuesday, the highest among the district’s three divisions. NTR district recorded a cumulative rainfall of 857.8 mm during the period.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions in NTR and neighbouring Krishna district will remain closed on Wednesday in view of the prevailing weather conditions.

Bad weather also disrupted air connectivity, with Fly91 cancelling its Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Hyderabad flights (IC 3305/3306) scheduled for Tuesday.