Vijayawada Division Railway serves food to cyclone-hit passengers

VIJAYAWADA: Standing by passengers during a challenging natural calamity, Vijayawada Division of South Coast Railway made arrangements for food, drinking water and emergency assistance to passengers affected by train regulation due to the Murasu Cyclone on Tuesday.

With 35 trains regulated across 18 stations, it coordinated with railway catering agencies, IRCTC Food Plazas, pantry car operators, NGOs, voluntary organisations, community groups and the government to ensure that passengers travelling through the affected section received necessary assistance.

As part of its operational planning, the Railways made efforts to regulate trains at stations, wherever operationally feasible, rather than in mid-sections. This enabled railway personnel and supporting organisations to reach passengers more effectively and make food, drinking water and other essential arrangements at stations.

Through the coordinated efforts of railway catering licensees, base kitchens, pantry cars, IRCTC Food Plazas and community organisations, approximately 34,700 food packets and meals, along with more than 11,000 snack and refreshment items, were arranged for passengers. In addition, over 11,000 drinking water bottles were supplied.

Significant arrangements were made at Tenali, Ongole, Krishna Canal, Gudur, Bapatla and Vijayawada, among other stations. Tenali witnessed active community participation, with Chandrasekhara Gurupaduka Peetham arranging food for 6,000 people.