Andhra Pradesh releases notification for 2,721 teacher posts

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education Department, which issued a brief notifications on October 13 announcing the recruitment of 2,721 teacher posts under various managements across the State through Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Test-2026 (APTRT-2026), District Selection Committee (DSC-2026), released the Detailed Notifications on Wednesday, providing comprehensive details of the recruitment process.

The vacancies comprise 2,111 regular School Assistant and Secondary Grade Teacher posts, 350 Special Education teacher posts (150 Special Education School Assistant posts and 200 Special Education Secondary Grade Teacher posts), and 260 posts in various Societies, including Principals, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Physical Directors and PETs.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications online from November onwards. The application submission procedure, last date for submission of applications and others are provided in the Notification.

Complete information relating to DSC-2026, including GOs, educational and professional qualifications, examination pattern, syllabus, examination schedule, Detailed Notification, Information Bulletins and Help Desk details, is made available on the official website of the School Education Department: https://tet2dsc.apcfss.in/.

The notification contains vacancy particulars post-wise, district-wise and subject-wise. Further, while submitting their online applications, candidates can view the communal category-wise vacancies and details of horizontal reservations applicable to the respective posts through online application. The relevant schedule are announced in the Notification.