Vijayawada’s development is my priority: Mayor Vangaveeti Radhakrishna

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Keshineni Sivanath (Chinni) on Wednesday said the coalition’s victory in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) elections had placed a greater responsibility on its elected representatives to fulfil public expectations and accelerate the city’s development.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony for newly elected Mayor Vangaveeti Radhakrishna at his office, Keshineni said the coalition had won 78 of the 86 divisions, exceeding its estimate of 76 seats. He said the result reflected public confidence in the coalition government and its welfare and development programmes.

He said the victory was significant despite the relatively low voter turnout and added that delays in seat-sharing arrangements and other factors had cost the coalition another three to four seats.

Keshineni said the MP, MLAs, Mayor and corporators would work together to improve Vijayawada. He said public representatives should remain open to suggestions and prioritise civic infrastructure and people’s concerns.

Newly elected Mayor Radhakrishna thanked JSP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for giving him the opportunity and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his encouragement. He acknowledged the support of Keshineni, the MLAs representing Vijayawada’s three Assembly constituencies, coalition leaders and party cadres.

Radhakrishna said his priority would be to develop the city by working with corporators and representatives of all political parties. He added that civic issues would be identified and taken to the Chief Minister and Deputy CM for resolution, with the State government’s support. “This victory is not mine, but that of the people of Vijayawada,” he said.