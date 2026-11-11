SRM-AP hosts Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2027

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP, Amaravati in partnership with MY Bharat, Department of Youth Affairs, hosted the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2027 under the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.

The forum gathered delegates, leaders, and officials at the university campus to examine the policy implications of the One Nation, One Election, establishing an intellectual space for young leaders to analyse complex constitutional frameworks.

The assembly was graced by K Venkat Uzwal, Director of MY Bharat, Department of Youth Affairs, Guntur, and Kiranmai Devireddy, Deputy Director of MY Bharat, Guntur. Venkat Uzwal urged attendees to recognise public service as a responsibility of citizenship.

Kiranmai Devireddy detailed the event framework, which incorporated interactive roundtables, policy presentations, and parliamentary debates designed to sharpen skills.